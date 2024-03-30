AWS Security Automation

DevSecOps teams operating primarily on AWS who need incident response automation without vendor lock-in will find immediate value in AWS Security Automation; it's free, GitHub-hosted, and built on native AWS services so there's no licensing negotiation or agent deployment overhead. The 626 GitHub stars and active AWS maintainers signal production-grade code rather than abandoned experimental projects. Skip this if your team runs multi-cloud and needs orchestration across Azure and GCP, or if you lack Python and CloudFormation literacy to customize playbooks for your environment.