Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.