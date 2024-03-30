Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
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Common questions about comparing Admyral vs Airrived Agentic SOC for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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