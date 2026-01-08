7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Airrived Agentic SOC for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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