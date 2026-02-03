Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Microsoft 365 should evaluate KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security primarily for its behavioral AI that catches business email compromise and anomalous sending patterns that signature-based filters routinely miss. Native M365 integration means zero infrastructure overhead, and the platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Where it falls short: the user education and awareness features, while present, feel bolted on rather than integrated, so don't expect this to replace a dedicated security awareness platform.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security: AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security differentiates with AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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