Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..

KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security: AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.