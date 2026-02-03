Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security: AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.