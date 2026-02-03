Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Microsoft 365 should evaluate KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security primarily for its behavioral AI that catches business email compromise and anomalous sending patterns that signature-based filters routinely miss. Native M365 integration means zero infrastructure overhead, and the platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Where it falls short: the user education and awareness features, while present, feel bolted on rather than integrated, so don't expect this to replace a dedicated security awareness platform.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security: AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security differentiates with AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox