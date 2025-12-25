Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security: AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include AI-driven detection of phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise, Behavioral AI and self-learning threat models, Real-time outbound email monitoring and data loss prevention..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.