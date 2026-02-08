Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is a commercial llm guardrails tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying LLMs at scale need Zscaler AI Runtime Protection primarily for its near-zero latency filtering of prompt injections and jailbreaks without slowing inference. The tool's real-time detection paired with full prompt and response logging addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE requirements that most AI security offerings skip over. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM applications in production or needs post-incident recovery capabilities; Zscaler is detection and blocking only, not forensic reconstruction.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler AI Runtime Protection for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler AI Runtime Protection differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler AI Runtime Protection serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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