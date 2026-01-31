Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.