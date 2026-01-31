Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. Mend API Security is a commercial api security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Mend API Security for its reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes noise by showing you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be exploited through your API surface. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA in one workflow with repository integration that runs in CI/CD without asking developers to context-switch, and the NIST Supply Chain Risk Management coverage reflects a vendor that understands open source composition matters more than marketing does. Skip this if your primary need is runtime API threat detection; Mend focuses on finding and fixing flaws earlier in the lifecycle, not blocking malicious requests in production.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs Mend API Security for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix API Security Testing differentiates with Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning. Mend API Security differentiates with API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing.
Acunetix API Security Testing is developed by Acunetix. Mend API Security is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix API Security Testing and Mend API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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