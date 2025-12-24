Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is a commercial api security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Mend API Security for its reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes noise by showing you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be exploited through your API surface. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA in one workflow with repository integration that runs in CI/CD without asking developers to context-switch, and the NIST Supply Chain Risk Management coverage reflects a vendor that understands open source composition matters more than marketing does. Skip this if your primary need is runtime API threat detection; Mend focuses on finding and fixing flaws earlier in the lifecycle, not blocking malicious requests in production.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Mend API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Mend API Security differentiates with API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan and Mend API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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