42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.