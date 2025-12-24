Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is a commercial api security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Mend API Security for its reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes noise by showing you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be exploited through your API surface. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA in one workflow with repository integration that runs in CI/CD without asking developers to context-switch, and the NIST Supply Chain Risk Management coverage reflects a vendor that understands open source composition matters more than marketing does. Skip this if your primary need is runtime API threat detection; Mend focuses on finding and fixing flaws earlier in the lifecycle, not blocking malicious requests in production.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs Mend API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Protection differentiates with Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection. Mend API Security differentiates with API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing.
42Crunch API Protection is developed by 42Crunch. Mend API Security is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Protection and Mend API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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