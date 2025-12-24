42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.