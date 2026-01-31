AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution is a commercial compliance management tool by AcuityTec. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams managing multi-jurisdiction compliance will find real value in AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution's transaction monitoring engine and the 4,600+ integrated watchlist coverage, which eliminates the manual list management that kills most AML programs at scale. The platform's real-time rule-based screening catches activity across multiple accounts simultaneously through its GRID tool, and the automated regulatory reporting reduces the compliance ops overhead that typically requires headcount. Smaller organizations or those needing deep case management and investigation workflows should look elsewhere; AcuityTec is fundamentally a screening and monitoring engine, not an investigation platform.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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