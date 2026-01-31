AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution is a commercial compliance management tool by AcuityTec. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams managing multi-jurisdiction compliance will find real value in AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution's transaction monitoring engine and the 4,600+ integrated watchlist coverage, which eliminates the manual list management that kills most AML programs at scale. The platform's real-time rule-based screening catches activity across multiple accounts simultaneously through its GRID tool, and the automated regulatory reporting reduces the compliance ops overhead that typically requires headcount. Smaller organizations or those needing deep case management and investigation workflows should look elsewhere; AcuityTec is fundamentally a screening and monitoring engine, not an investigation platform.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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