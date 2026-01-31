AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.