AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..

Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.