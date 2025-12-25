Auth0 Platform

Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.