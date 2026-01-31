AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..

Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.