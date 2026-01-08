1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Anonybit Workforce Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Anonybit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Anonybit Workforce Authentication
Organizations replacing password-based help desk authentication and OTP fallbacks with biometric verification will see immediate friction reduction; Anonybit Workforce Authentication delivers this without centralizing sensitive biometric data, using sharded anonymized storage that keeps templates distributed and untraceable even if the vendor is compromised. The decentralized architecture is the real differentiator here, not a marketing claim. Skip this if your priority is breadth of MFA methods or deep integration with obscure legacy systems; Anonybit is built for IAM teams that can standardize on biometrics and are willing to train users on passwordless flows.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Anonybit Workforce Authentication for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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