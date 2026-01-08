Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Anonybit Workforce Authentication

Organizations replacing password-based help desk authentication and OTP fallbacks with biometric verification will see immediate friction reduction; Anonybit Workforce Authentication delivers this without centralizing sensitive biometric data, using sharded anonymized storage that keeps templates distributed and untraceable even if the vendor is compromised. The decentralized architecture is the real differentiator here, not a marketing claim. Skip this if your priority is breadth of MFA methods or deep integration with obscure legacy systems; Anonybit is built for IAM teams that can standardize on biometrics and are willing to train users on passwordless flows.