Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..

Glasswall Find and Redact: Automated file redaction tool for sensitive data in documents and metadata. built by Glasswall. Core capabilities include Real-time file protection with folder synchronization, Visual-layer string detection including hidden metadata and comments, Custom redaction rule configuration..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.