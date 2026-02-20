Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping Microsoft 365 and generative AI tools need Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS because it's the only DLP that detects sensitive data leaking into LLMs and AI assistants without rewriting your security workflows. It maps to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring for both human and AI-generated content across Mail, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot in real time, and ships with five major compliance templates out of the box. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or Slack as primary collaboration platforms; Bonfy's architecture is built around Microsoft's stack.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Ransomware Protection vs Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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