689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.