Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..

Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.