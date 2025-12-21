Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.