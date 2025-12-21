Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams juggling data across SaaS, email, and generative AI tools should consider Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security because its entity-aware Knowledge Graph catches sensitive patterns that signature-based DLP misses, especially in AI-generated content where traditional classifiers fail. The tool maps NIST PR.DS and DE.CM coverage through real-time analysis across data in motion, at rest, and in use, with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to containment. Skip this if your organization needs strong forensic capabilities or deep integration with your legacy on-premises infrastructure; Bonfy's cloud-first architecture prioritizes prevention speed over historical investigative depth.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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