Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Atakama Multifactor Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Atakama Multifactor Encryption
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive files to partners or cloud storage need Atakama Multifactor Encryption to stop exfiltration at the file level, not the network edge. The multifactor decryption requirement means stolen credentials alone won't unlock data, and the hybrid deployment model lets you protect files in motion without ripping out your existing infrastructure. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't intentionally move files out of your control; Atakama assumes they will, and builds accordingly.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Ransomware Protection vs Atakama Multifactor Encryption for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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