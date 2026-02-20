689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. Atakama Multifactor Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Atakama Multifactor Encryption
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive files to partners or cloud storage need Atakama Multifactor Encryption to stop exfiltration at the file level, not the network edge. The multifactor decryption requirement means stolen credentials alone won't unlock data, and the hybrid deployment model lets you protect files in motion without ripping out your existing infrastructure. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't intentionally move files out of your control; Atakama assumes they will, and builds accordingly.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Atakama Multifactor Encryption for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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