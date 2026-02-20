Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Ransomware Protection vs AGAT SphereShield for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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