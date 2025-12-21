Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.