Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs AGAT SphereShield for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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