Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.