Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Teramind Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Teramind Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-risk user populations will get the most from Teramind Insider Risk Management because its behavioral baselines and predictive risk scoring catch insider threats before they escalate, not after the damage is done. The platform covers all four critical NIST functions from risk assessment through incident detection and analysis, and the keystroke logging with searchable indexed content gives you the forensic detail most competitors skip. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to triage AI-generated alerts consistently; Teramind surfaces signal, but tuning the rules to your environment requires hands-on security ops work.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Teramind Insider Risk Management for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Teramind Insider Risk Management differentiates with Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Teramind Insider Risk Management is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Teramind Insider Risk Management serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox