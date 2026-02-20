Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareness Technologies is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Awareness Technologies. Teramind Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.
Teramind Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-risk user populations will get the most from Teramind Insider Risk Management because its behavioral baselines and predictive risk scoring catch insider threats before they escalate, not after the damage is done. The platform covers all four critical NIST functions from risk assessment through incident detection and analysis, and the keystroke logging with searchable indexed content gives you the forensic detail most competitors skip. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to triage AI-generated alerts consistently; Teramind surfaces signal, but tuning the rules to your environment requires hands-on security ops work.
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
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Common questions about comparing Awareness Technologies vs Teramind Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..
Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareness Technologies differentiates with Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard). Teramind Insider Risk Management differentiates with Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection.
Awareness Technologies is developed by Awareness Technologies. Teramind Insider Risk Management is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareness Technologies and Teramind Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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