Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..

Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.