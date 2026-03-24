Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Teramind Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Teramind Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-risk user populations will get the most from Teramind Insider Risk Management because its behavioral baselines and predictive risk scoring catch insider threats before they escalate, not after the damage is done. The platform covers all four critical NIST functions from risk assessment through incident detection and analysis, and the keystroke logging with searchable indexed content gives you the forensic detail most competitors skip. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to triage AI-generated alerts consistently; Teramind surfaces signal, but tuning the rules to your environment requires hands-on security ops work.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Teramind Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Teramind Insider Risk Management differentiates with Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection.
Above is developed by Above Security. Teramind Insider Risk Management is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Teramind Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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