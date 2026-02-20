Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Teramind Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Teramind Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-risk user populations will get the most from Teramind Insider Risk Management because its behavioral baselines and predictive risk scoring catch insider threats before they escalate, not after the damage is done. The platform covers all four critical NIST functions from risk assessment through incident detection and analysis, and the keystroke logging with searchable indexed content gives you the forensic detail most competitors skip. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to triage AI-generated alerts consistently; Teramind surfaces signal, but tuning the rules to your environment requires hands-on security ops work.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Teramind Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Teramind Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection platform with user behavior monitoring and AI analysis. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Teramind Insider Risk Management differentiates with Time-stamped screen recordings of user activity, Keystroke logging with searchable indexed content, Optical character recognition for on-screen sensitive data detection.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Teramind Insider Risk Management is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Teramind Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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