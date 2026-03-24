Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Actifile Insider Threat Protection for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files.
Above is developed by Above Security. Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Actifile Insider Threat Protection serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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