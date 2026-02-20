Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Gurucul. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with active data exfiltration concerns should prioritize Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for its real-time blocking across egress channels, a capability most UEBA vendors treat as optional. The patented risk scoring engine and agentless deployment option let you operationalize insider threat detection without endpoint friction that typically stalls rollouts. Skip this if your organization lacks the log infrastructure to feed behavioral models or treats insider risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active investigation program; Gurucul assumes mature SOC operations and hands-on analyst involvement.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management differentiates with User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is developed by Gurucul. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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