Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.