Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Gurucul. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with active data exfiltration concerns should prioritize Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for its real-time blocking across egress channels, a capability most UEBA vendors treat as optional. The patented risk scoring engine and agentless deployment option let you operationalize insider threat detection without endpoint friction that typically stalls rollouts. Skip this if your organization lacks the log infrastructure to feed behavioral models or treats insider risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active investigation program; Gurucul assumes mature SOC operations and hands-on analyst involvement.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management differentiates with User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics.
Above is developed by Above Security. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is developed by Gurucul. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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