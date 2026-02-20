Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.