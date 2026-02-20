Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..

Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.