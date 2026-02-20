Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Active Cypher. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Actifile Ransomware Protection vs Active Cypher Cypher Cloud for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox