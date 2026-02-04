Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions: Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring, Asset discovery and inventory, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.