Ackcent Resilient MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Ackcent. Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Ackcent Resilient MDR for its managed incident response layer; most competitors offer detection-heavy services, but Ackcent explicitly maps response and mitigation workflows to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning you're outsourcing investigation and containment, not just alerts. The European vendor's one-year log retention and multi-cloud correlation across AWS, Azure, and GCP handle hybrid environments that pure EDR struggles with. Skip this if your organization needs a tightly integrated single-vendor platform; Ackcent requires willingness to orchestrate integrations across your existing stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
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Common questions about comparing Ackcent Resilient MDR vs Advens mySOC® for your managed detection and response needs.
Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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