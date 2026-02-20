AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.