AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Akheros: Anomaly-based IDS using relative incongruity scoring to reduce false positives. built by Akheros. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Relative incongruity measurement across network nodes to identify the most anomalous behavior, Detection of threats without reliance on prior signature or normative knowledge, Velocity and intensity tracking of behavioral changes per node..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.