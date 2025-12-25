Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Devicie Automation Platform: Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated Windows Autopilot profile and ESP configuration, Pre-built endpoint security policy sets (Defender, LAPS, BitLocker, firewall), Third-party application packaging, deployment, and patching automation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.