Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Devicie Automation Platform: Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated Windows Autopilot profile and ESP configuration, Pre-built endpoint security policy sets (Defender, LAPS, BitLocker, firewall), Third-party application packaging, deployment, and patching automation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.