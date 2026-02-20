Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Devicie Automation Platform is a commercial mobile device management tool by Devicie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Devicie Automation Platform for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Devicie Automation Platform: Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated Windows Autopilot profile and ESP configuration, Pre-built endpoint security policy sets (Defender, LAPS, BitLocker, firewall), Third-party application packaging, deployment, and patching automation..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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