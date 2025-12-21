Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Devicie Automation Platform is a commercial mobile device management tool by Devicie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Devicie Automation Platform for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Devicie Automation Platform: Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated Windows Autopilot profile and ESP configuration, Pre-built endpoint security policy sets (Defender, LAPS, BitLocker, firewall), Third-party application packaging, deployment, and patching automation..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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