Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Devicie Automation Platform: Hyperautomation platform that extends and manages Microsoft Intune at scale. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated Windows Autopilot profile and ESP configuration, Pre-built endpoint security policy sets (Defender, LAPS, BitLocker, firewall), Third-party application packaging, deployment, and patching automation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.