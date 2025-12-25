Accops HyID is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Accops. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces and hybrid infrastructure should prioritize Accops HyID for its adaptive MFA paired with real-time device compliance checking, which actually blocks compromised endpoints before they authenticate rather than just flagging them afterward. The biometric authentication with integrated deepfake detection and support for passwordless FIDO flows meaningfully reduces both phishing success rates and help desk friction that kills adoption of weaker MFA schemes. Skip this if your organization is standardized on cloud-native identity (pure Azure AD shops get limited advantage here) or if you need native SIEM integration; Accops operates as an access gating layer, not a detection platform.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing Accops HyID vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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