Accops BioAuth is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Accops. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardized on Windows Active Directory will see immediate ROI from Accops BioAuth's fingerprint and facial authentication layered over existing login infrastructure. The tool's maker-checker workflows and self-service enrollment cut manual identity governance work, while continual webcam monitoring catches account takeovers that static MFA misses. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-first SSO across SaaS applications; Accops is built for on-premises Windows environments and integrates narrowly around AD and SAML rather than spanning your full app stack.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing Accops BioAuth vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Accops BioAuth: Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Fingerprint authentication, Facial recognition authentication, Liveness detection for facial authentication..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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