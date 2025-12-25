Accops BioAuth: Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Fingerprint authentication, Facial recognition authentication, Liveness detection for facial authentication..

Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.