1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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