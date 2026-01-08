1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.