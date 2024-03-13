AccessData FTK Imager is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and evidence preservation should start here; FTK Imager is free and handles the core imaging job without licensing friction that kills adoption in mid-sized shops. It's NIST-validated for forensic acquisition and integrates cleanly with EnCase workflows if you're already in that ecosystem. Skip it if you need integrated timeline analysis or automated artifact parsing; those belong in the paid tier (Forensic Toolkit), and trying to build that workflow in Imager alone wastes investigator time.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
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Common questions about comparing AccessData FTK Imager vs AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AccessData FTK Imager: A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence..
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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