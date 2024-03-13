AccessData FTK Imager: A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence..

Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.