Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.