Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..

Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.