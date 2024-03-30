Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Admyral vs Agentic SOC for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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